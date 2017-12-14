FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan recalls 320,000 vehicles in Japan, 8 fires reported
December 14, 2017 / 7:44 AM / 2 days ago

Nissan recalls 320,000 vehicles in Japan, 8 fires reported

Reuters Staff

TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co said on Thursday it was recalling nearly 320,000 vehicles in Japan to fix defective coating in an electronic power unit that could cause a short circuit and fire in the worst-case scenario.

The recall covers six models including the Serena minivan as well as minivans and vans manufactured for Suzuki Motor Corp and Mitsubishi Motors Corp produced between February 2010 and September 2014.

There were eight reports of fires from the defect, a filing with the transport ministry showed.

The recall does not affect vehicles sold outside Japan, a Nissan spokesman said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Minami Funakoshi)

