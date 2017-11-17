FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 17, 2017 / 3:39 AM / 2 days ago

Nissan to brief on improper inspection issue at 0730 GMT

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd said it would hold a news conference on Friday to provide an update on the investigation into improper final inspection procedures - an issue that has led to the recall of 1.2 million vehicles in Japan.

Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa and Chief Competitive Officer Yasuhiro Yamauchi will attend the briefing, at 4:30 p.m. (0730 GMT) at Nissan’s headquarters in Yokohama, the automaker said.

Saikawa is scheduled to brief the transport ministry on its findings ahead of the news conference. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
