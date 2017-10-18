Nissan used uncertified inspectors even after misconduct found: sources

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) had conducted uncertified vehicle checks as recently as last week even after revealing the widespread misconduct at its domestic factories, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - Logo of the Nissan Motor Co. is displayed at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Japan’s second-largest automaker has recalled all 1.2 million new cars it sold in the domestic market over the past three years after discovering final vehicle checks were not performed by certified technicians.

The sources, who asked not to be named because they were not authorised to speak to media, said an internal investigation had found the latest misconduct at affiliate Nissan Shatai Co’s (7222.T) Shonan factory, where uncertified technicians had been involved in inspections until Oct. 11.

The Sankei daily reported the misconduct affected about 3,800 vehicles, but that Nissan would not issue a recall because they had cleared safety standards.

Spokespeople at Nissan could not immediately be reached.

At a news conference on Oct. 2, Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa said that only certified technicians had conducted checks since Sept. 20.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has also inspected Nissan’s factories, where it found names of certified technicians used on documents to sign off on final vehicle checks conducted by non-certified technicians.

The ministry has asked Nissan to report measures to prevent a recurrence of the issue by the end of this month.

Shares of Nissan were down a fraction of a percent, while the broader Tokyo market was slightly higher. Nissan Shatai was down 1.2 percent.