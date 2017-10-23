Nissan's domestic sales drop after inspection scandal: Nikkei

(Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd’s (7201.T) domestic sales for the Oct. 1 to Oct. 20 period plummeted 20 percent following recent allegations of misconduct in its inspection procedures, the Nikkei said.

FILE PHOTO - Logo of the Nissan Motor Co. is displayed at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

The Yokohama-based automaker's domestic sales fell to 12,300 units during the period, the newspaper reported. (s.nikkei.com/2lc9nAm)

Last week, the country’s second-largest automaker said it would halt production of domestic market vehicles at all six of its Japanese assembly plants to consolidate their inspection lines to comply with the country’s transport ministry requirements.

The inspection scandal was expected to end the company’s 11-month streak of year-on-year domestic sales growth through September, the business daily said.

The company could not immediately reached for comment.