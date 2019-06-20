Renault will vote to back Nissan's move to give it boardroom seats

The logo of French car manufacturer Renault is seen at a dealership of the company in Bordeaux, France, June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Files

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault, which is looking to preserve and strengthen its alliance with Nissan, said it would vote in favour of a move by Nissan to grant Renault’s representatives a seat on the committees of the Nissan board.

“Groupe Renault welcomes Nissan’s decision to grant Renault’s representatives a seat on the committees of the Nissan board, which will be presented to the general shareholders’ meeting on June 25,” Renault said in a statement.

“The agreement reached on Renault’s presence in Nissan’s new governance confirms the spirit of dialogue and mutual respect that exists within the Alliance,” added Renault, whose merger talks with Fiat-Chrysler broke down this month.

The French state has a 15% stake in Renault, while Renault itself owns 43.4% of Nissan.

French ministers have consistently highlighted the importance of ensuring the Renault-Nissan alliance remains strong, before planning any further consolidation with the likes of Fiat-Chrysler.

The 20-year-old partnership between Renault and Nissan has been strained since former leader Carlos Ghosn was arrested for suspected financial misconduct last year. Ghosn denies wrongdoing.