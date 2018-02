Feb 14 (Reuters) - India's NMDC Ltd reported the following results for the three months ended Dec. 31 versus the same period a year earlier. Dec 2017 Dec 2016 Profit (bln) 8.87 5.95 Revenue from operations (bln) 24.69 24.98 Note: The results are standalone. All figures are in rupees unless stated otherwise. Source text - bit.ly/2ChU1Oh (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)