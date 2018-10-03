FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 10:06 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Frances Arnold, George Smith and Gregory Winter win 2018 Nobel Chemistry Prize

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Scientists Frances Arnold, George Smith and Gregory Winter won the 2018 Nobel Prize for Chemistry for research using directed evolution to produce enzymes for new chemicals and pharmaceuticals, the award-giving body said on Wednesday.

Pictures of the 2018 Nobel Prize laureates for chemistry: Frances H. Arnold of the United States, George P. Smith of the United States and Gregory P. Winter of Britain are displayed on a screen during the announcement at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, in Stockholm, Sweden, October 3, 2018. Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

“This year’s Nobel Laureates in Chemistry have been inspired by the power of evolution and used the same principles – genetic change and selection – to develop proteins that solve mankind’s chemical problems,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement on awarding the 9 million Swedish crown ($1 million)prize.

Chemistry is the third of this year’s Nobels and comes after the prizes for Medicine and Physics were awarded earlier this week. ($1 = 8.9739 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Daniel Dickson, Niklas Pollard and Simon Johnson; additional reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Richard Balmforth

