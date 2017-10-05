FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazuo Ishiguro wins 2017 Nobel Prize for Literature
October 5, 2017 / 11:10 AM / in 12 days

Kazuo Ishiguro wins 2017 Nobel Prize for Literature

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Japanese-born Kazuo Ishiguro has won the Nobel Prize for Literature for uncovering “the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world,” the Swedish Academy said on Thursday on awarding the 9 million crown ($1.1 million) prize.

The award marks a return to a more mainstream interpretation of literature after the 2016 prize went to American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.

The prize is named after dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel and has been awarded since 1901 for achievements in science, literature and peace in accordance with his will. ($1 = 8.1083 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Justyna Pawlak, additional reporting by Anna Ringstrom, Niklas Pollard, Johannes Hellstrom and Daniel Dickson)

