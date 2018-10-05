Nobel Peace Prize laureate Murad says honoured, humbled by award

OSLO (Reuters) - Yazidi rights activist Nadia Murad said on Friday she was honoured and humbled to be named a Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

FILE PHOTO: Nadia Murad Basee, a 21-year-old Iraqi woman of the Yazidi faith, speaks to members of the Security Council during a meeting at the United Nations headquarters in New York, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

“I share this award with all Yazidis, with all the Iraqis, Kurds and all the minorities and all survivors of sexual violence around the world,” she said in a statement to Reuters.

Murad and Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege, won the prize for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.