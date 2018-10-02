FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 10:07 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Ashkin, Mourou, Strickland win 2018 Nobel Physics Prize

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Scientists Arthur Ashkin, Gerard Mourou and Donna Strickland won the 2018 Nobel Prize for Physics for breakthroughs in the field of lasers, the award-giving body said on Tuesday.

“The inventions being honoured this year have revolutionised laser physics,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on awarding the nine million Swedish crown ($1 million) prize.

“Advanced precision instruments are opening up unexplored areas of research and a multitude of industrial and medical applications,” it said in a statement.

($1 = 9.0113 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Simon Johnson; additional reporting by Esha Vaish, Daniel Dickson and Helena Soderpalm, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
