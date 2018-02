Feb 21 (Reuters) - Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corp Plc’s fourth-quarter loss narrowed from a year earlier, when it recorded impairment charges of $1.44 billion.

Net loss attributable to Noble narrowed to $24.68 million, or 10 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.3 billion, or $5.36 a share, a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.

Revenue fell 19.6 percent to $329.59 million. (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)