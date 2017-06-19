FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
CORRECTED-REFILE-Noble shares up after report of credit facility extension
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 19, 2017 / 1:27 AM / 2 months ago

CORRECTED-REFILE-Noble shares up after report of credit facility extension

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say by the end of this week, not next week)

SINGAPORE, June 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Singapore-listed commodity trader Noble group rose nearly 10 percent on Monday after a report that its creditors have agreed to push back a key repayment deadline by four months.

The firm, battered by concerns over its financial strength in recent weeks, has been in negotiations with banks over a $2 billion credit facility, which is secured by its inventories and working capital. The facility is due to be rolled over by the end of this week.

Reuters reported on Friday, citing a source familiar with the matter, that the expiry of the credit line has been extended until October. In exchange, creditors have asked Noble to find a strategic investor. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.