2 months ago
Noble confirms lenders agree to extend credit facility deadline
June 20, 2017 / 12:24 AM / 2 months ago

Noble confirms lenders agree to extend credit facility deadline

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 20 (Reuters) - Noble Group Ltd confirmed on Tuesday that its lenders had agreed to push back a repayment deadline by four months and said it continued to be in talks with potential investors about the sale of an interest in the company or parts of its business.

The Singapore-listed firm also said it had deferred payment of the coupon on its $400 million perpetual securities.

The company persuaded banks to extend the $2 billion credit line, due to be rolled over by the end of this week, but it was asked to find a strategic investor, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Stephen Coates

