a month ago
Nokia appoints Samsung executive as head of Technologies
June 30, 2017 / 7:12 AM / a month ago

Nokia appoints Samsung executive as head of Technologies

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A photo illustration of a man silhouetted against a Nokia logo in the central Bosnian town of Zenica January 23, 2014.Dado Ruvic/File Photo

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Nokia has appointed senior Samsung executive Gregory Lee as head of its Technologies unit and member of the group leadership team, the telecoms network equipment maker said on Friday.

"Gregory's passion for innovation and operational excellence, along with his proven ability to build and lead global consumer technology businesses, make him well suited toadvance Nokia's efforts in virtual reality, digital health and beyond," the Finnish company added.

Reporting by Helsinki newsroom, editing by Terje Solsvik

