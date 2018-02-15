FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Regulatory News
February 15, 2018 / 9:30 AM / 2 days ago

Nokia starts review of digital health business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Finnish network gear maker Nokia said on Thursday it has started a strategic review of its digital health business.

Digital health, part of Nokia Technologies unit, is one of the areas where the company has been looking for future growth opportunities amid a tough market for its mainstay telecom network gear business.

Nokia said in statement the review “may or may not result in any transaction or other changes”.

Company said its ‍patent business, brand partnerships and technology licensing units are not in the scope of the review​. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.