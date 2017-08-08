Tyre maker Nokian beats profit expectations, lifts forecast

HELSINKI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres raised its profit forecast after reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit, citing improved Russian demand and strong rouble as well as growth in North America.

Nokian, which has a large plant in Russia and a smaller one in Finland, said on Tuesday second-quarter operating profit rose 21.5 percent from a year earlier to 94 million euros ($111 million), above analysts' average expectation of 85 million euros in a Reuters poll.

It now expects sales and profit to grow by at least 10 percent in the full year 2017, compared with the previous guidance of at least 10 percent sales growth and more than 5 percent profit growth.

"(In H1) we were able to increase our market shares in our main markets. The growth was driven by Russia due to its stronger currency, price increases and low carry-over stocks from 2016," Chief Executive Hille Korhonen said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8467 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)