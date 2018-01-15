FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Nomura hires Asia head of debt capital market from Grab - memo
January 15, 2018 / 6:42 AM / in a day

MOVES-Nomura hires Asia head of debt capital market from Grab - memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nomura Holdings has hired Guy Smith as its head of debt capital and leveraged financing businesses in Asia excluding Japan from ride-hailing company Grab, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Smith worked as head of strategic and corporate finance at Grab and before that spent 20 years at Barclays in a variety of roles, including co-head of Asia Pacific debt origination based in Hong Kong, the memo to staff said.

A spokeswoman for Nomura confirmed the content of the memo.

“Nomura remains committed and focused on growing the global finance platform and Guy’s leadership will be critical to strengthen the DCM (debt capital market) and ALF (acquisition and leveraged finance) businesses,” the memo said. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Malcolm Foster)

