Japan's Nomura to appoint Morita, Okuda as joint COOs -Nikkei

TOKYO, March 6 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nomura Holdings Inc will appoint company veterans Toshio Morita and Kentaro Okuda as joint chief operating officers, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

Morita, president of the domestic-focused Nomura Securities, and Okuda, head of the Americas region, will begin the role on Apr. 1 after current COO Tetsu Ozaki retires, the Nikkei said, without citing the source of its information. Chief Executive Koji Nagai will remain in his role, it added.

A Nomura spokesman declined to comment. The brokerage, Japan’s biggest, is due to announce its annual management reshuffle at 0600 GMT on Tuesday. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)