Japan's Nomura says to set up new private equity business

TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it would start a new private equity business, aimed at restructurings, successions and management buyouts.

Japan’s biggest brokerage and investment bank said it would initially earmark up to around 100 billion yen ($896 million) for the business, although no targets have yet been identified. Nomura said the impact on its results for the year to March would likely be minimal.

It said separately it would cancel treasury shares worth 4.7 percent of outstanding shares on Dec. 18.