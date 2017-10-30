Nomura Q2 net profit falls 15 pct on bond trading drop

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc on Monday said its second-quarter net profit fell 15 percent, as its wholesale division was hit by a drop in fixed income trading. Japan’s biggest brokerage and investment banking group said in a statement that its July-September net profit fell to 51.9 billion yen ($457 million), from 61.2 billion yen a year ago. That was below an average estimate of 60.5 billion yen from two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 113.6600 yen) (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Himani Sarkar)