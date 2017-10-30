FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nomura Q2 net profit falls 15 pct on bond trading drop
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
U.S.
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
Lewis Hamilton favourite for 2018 title and knighthood
Sports
Lewis Hamilton favourite for 2018 title and knighthood
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2017 / 6:10 AM / Updated a day ago

Nomura Q2 net profit falls 15 pct on bond trading drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc on Monday said its second-quarter net profit fell 15 percent, as its wholesale division was hit by a drop in fixed income trading. Japan’s biggest brokerage and investment banking group said in a statement that its July-September net profit fell to 51.9 billion yen ($457 million), from 61.2 billion yen a year ago. That was below an average estimate of 60.5 billion yen from two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 113.6600 yen) (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.