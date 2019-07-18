Nordea to review financial targets after second-quarter profit drop

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Nordea Bank, the Nordic region’s biggest lender, reported lower-than-expected quarterly profits on Thursday, hit by low interest rates, and said it would review its financial targets in coming months.

FILE PHOTO: The Nordea bank logo is seen at the bank's headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

Nordic banks have reported weak quarterly results across the board against the backdrop of low interest rates and as they face tough competition and increased focus on compliance measures in the aftermath of money laundering scandals.

Danish peer Danske Bank’s quarterly pre-tax profit also missed expectations, hurt by low rates and higher costs associated with compliance following a money-laundering scandal at its Estonian bank.

Nordea’s net profit fell 11% from a year earlier to 681 million euros ($765 million) in its second quarter ended June 30, missing analysts’ average expectation of 739 million euros in a poll.

Net interest income, the bank’s most important income line, fell 4% to 1.07 billion euros due to fierce competition in mortgages and household loans across the region.

Jefferies analysts said the second quarter result “suggests downgrades to consensus led by net interest income”.

Nordea shares fell 5.4% in early trade, pulling down other Nordic banks.

“As our performance is not satisfactory, further actions are needed to strengthen the financial results,” Chief Executive Officer Casper von Koskull said in a statement, without elaborating.

Nordea said it planned to present new financial targets, including the capital and dividend policies, after third-quarter results.

Earlier this week, peer Swedbank slashed its dividend payout policy to 50% from 75%, aiming to strengthen its capital amid fallout from a Baltic money laundering scandal.

Nordea cited internal reasons such as lowering its risk level and concentrating on Nordic markets as well as external factors for the target revamp.

“Financial environments have also changed with expected lower rates for longer, and we will soon have more clarity on our capital requirements within the banking union,” Nordea said.

Nordea has retaken its position as the Nordic region’s biggest bank by market capitalisation after Norway’s DNB briefly took the crown in June and July. Nordea’s market capitalisation at Wednesday’s close was 26.82 billion euros, while DNB was at 25.79 billion.