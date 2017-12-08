FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Nordea plans to cut 420 jobs in Finland
Sections
Featured
Despite furore, Saudis seen on board with U.S. peace efforts
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Despite furore, Saudis seen on board with U.S. peace efforts
Uber agrees to settle U.S. lawsuit filed by India rape victim
Top News
Uber agrees to settle U.S. lawsuit filed by India rape victim
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
India Insight
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 8, 2017 / 12:59 PM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 1-Nordea plans to cut 420 jobs in Finland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Nordea statement, updates number of job cuts)

HELSINKI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Nordic region’s biggest bank Nordea has started layoff talks in Finland aiming to cut around 420 jobs in the country, it said on Friday.

The planned reductions are part of a programme in which Nordea is looking to cut at least 6,000 jobs due to automation and digitalisation.

Paula Hopponen from white collar trade union Nousu told Reuters that the reductions may be followed by another round of job cuts in Finland.

Nordea currently employs around 7,700 people in Finland. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.