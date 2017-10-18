FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway, Sweden set for dozens of IPOs in next 12 months -ABG Sundal Collier
October 18, 2017 / 12:10 PM / in 3 days

Norway, Sweden set for dozens of IPOs in next 12 months -ABG Sundal Collier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 18 (Reuters) -

** CEO Knut Brundtland of Nordic investment bank ABG Sundal Collier expects high IPO activity in the region in the next 12 months, he said on Wednesday

** Booming stock markets attract investors

** Pipeline of initial public offerings is growing in Norway and Sweden, and Denmark has also seen a pick-up in activity, he added

** Says there is an underlying growth in potential listings due to growth in private equity business, which typically exit their positions through M&A or initial public offerings

** In Norway and Sweden together there are a dozens of IPOs in the pipeline for the next 12 months, Brundtland told Reuters on the sideline of ABG’s Q3 earnings presentation

Related news from ABG's Q3 earnings on Wednesday: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

