FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nordstrom family suspends attempt to take retailer private
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 16, 2017 / 1:26 PM / 5 days ago

Nordstrom family suspends attempt to take retailer private

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc said on Monday its founding family had suspended attempts to take the upscale retailer private for the rest of the year due to difficulties in arranging funds for the deal ahead of the holiday season.

The company’s shares dropped about 6 percent in premarket trading.

Nordstrom said its founding family planned to continue their efforts to take the company private after the holiday season.

Nordstrom had said in June that some members of its founding family were considering taking the company private as it struggles with an industry-wide sales slowdown. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.