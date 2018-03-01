FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 9:26 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Nordstrom fourth-quarter sales beat expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc reported far better-than-expected same-store sales on Thursday, boosted by strength at its online businesses during the holiday shopping season.

The upscale Seattle-based clothing and accessories retailer said fourth-quarter net income fell to $151 million, or 89 cents per share, from $201 million, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier. Nordstrom said the most recent earnings included impacts associated with corporate tax reform.

The retailer reported a 2.6 percent increase in same-store sales for the quarter ended Feb. 3, handily beating the 1.08 percent increase expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 8.4 percent to $4.6 billion. (Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

