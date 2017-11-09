FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nordstrom posts lower-than-expected quarterly same-store sales
November 9, 2017 / 9:23 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Nordstrom posts lower-than-expected quarterly same-store sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc reported worse-than-expected quarterly same-store sales on Thursday, hurt partly by hurricanes that affected sales in Puerto Rico, Florida, and Texas.

The upscale Seattle-based clothing and accessories retailer said net income was to $114 million, or 67 cents per share, compared with a loss a of $10 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier. Last year’s earnings were hurt by a goodwill impairment.

Nordstrom reported a 0.9 percent decline in same-store sales for the third quarter ended Oct. 28, missing the 0.4 percent decline expected by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net sales rose about 2 percent to $3.54 billion. (Reporting by Richa Naidu Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
