Money News
May 21, 2019 / 8:28 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Nordstrom quarterly revenue misses, cuts net sales forecast for 2019

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Nordstrom store is pictured in Broomfield, Colorado, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

(Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc’s first-quarter sales missed Wall Street expectations on Tuesday, as the department store operator blamed softer trends from the fourth quarter that continued into the reported quarter, sending its shares down 9 percent.

Total revenue fell 3.3 percent to $3.44 billion, falling short of analysts’ estimates of $3.58 billion, according to IBES Refinitiv data.

The company also cut its 2019 net sales forecast and expects a 2% decline to flat growth, compared with its previous projection of 1% to 2% rise.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

