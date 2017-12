MOSCOW (Reuters) - The situation on the Korean Peninsula risks to move into a “hot phase”, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned on Monday, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (C) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands before the start of their meeting in New Delhi, India, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Lavrov was speaking after a trilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia, India and China. He said all three countries did not want tensions on the Korean Peninsula to escalate any further, Interfax reported.