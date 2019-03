A note warning visitors about a cyber attack is seen at the headquarters of aluminum producer Norsk Hydro in Oslo, Norway March 19, 2019. NTB Scanpix/Terje Pedersen via REUTERS

OSLO (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro has not paid any ransom to help unlock computers that were blocked by a cyber attack, Chief Financial officer Eivind Kallevik told a news conference on Wednesday.

The aluminium maker had seen no sign that it was losing any orders following the outages, he added.