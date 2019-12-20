World News
Two city employees killed in shooting at North Carolina municipal building

(Reuters) - Two city employees were killed in a shooting at a public works building in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and two other people were wounded, a city official said on Friday.

Winston-Salem city manager Lee Garrity said in an email that authorities would disclose further information about the shooting at a news conference at 2 p.m. EST.

A city employee told WXII 12 News that the shooting occurred at about 6:45 a.m. and stemmed from an argument between two other workers.

The Winston-Salem Police Department was not immediately available for comment on the shooting.

Reporting By Frank McGurty, Editing by Franklin Paul and Chizu Nomiyama

