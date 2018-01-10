FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 10, 2018 / 3:19 PM / in 17 hours

Olympic Committee to hold meeting on North Korean participation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee will convene a meeting on January 20 to decide on North Korean athletes’ participation in next month’s Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea following proposals this week by the governments of North and South Korea.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters is pictured on the day of an Executive Board meeting on sanctions for Russian athletes in Lausanne, Switzerland December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

“The meeting will have to take a series of essential decisions, including the number and names of athletes and officials from the National Olympic Committee of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, since all the deadlines for registration have already passed,” the IOC said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The IOC will also have to decide on the format of such participation, including questions related to the official protocol (flag, anthem, ceremonies, uniform, etc.).”

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

