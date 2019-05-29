EU executive says membership talks should start with North Macedonia

Johannes Hahn speaks during an interview with Reuters at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Files

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - North Macedonia should start membership negotiations to join the European Union, the European Commission formally recommended on Wednesday.

The recommendation followed a meeting of the Commission in Brussels, said Johannes Hahn, the EU commissioner in change of enlargement on Twitter. EU governments must agree to allow talks to start.

The ex-Yugoslav republic changed its name from Macedonia, this year opening the way to join NATO in 2020.