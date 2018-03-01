FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Financials
March 1, 2018 / 12:36 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Forties crude loadings temporarily postponed due to weather -Ineos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) -

* Ineos, operator of the Forties Pipeline System, said on Thursday that loading of Forties crude at the Hound Point terminal was temporarily postponed due to adverse weather conditions

* Says pipeline is operating normally

* Trading sources said on Wednesday that pilots were unable to reach tankers as they arrived to bring them alongside to load oil

* Snowstorms from Siberia dubbed“the Beast from the East” has caused major transport disruptions across Britain and Ireland this week (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.