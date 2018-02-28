Forties crude oil loadings slowed due to bad weather -sources

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) -

* Loadings of Forties crude oil slowed down on Wednesday due to bad weather and overnight snowfall, two trading sources familiar with the matter said

* Pilots are unable to reach the tankers as they arrive to bring them alongside to load oil

* It was not immediately clear if oil flows through the Forties pipeline were affected

* A spokesman for Ineos could not be reached for immediate comment

* Forties is one of five North Sea crude grades used to set the dated Brent benchmark (Reporting by Julia Payne and Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by Jason Neely)