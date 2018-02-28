FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Financials
February 28, 2018 / 12:24 PM / Updated a day ago

Forties crude oil loadings slowed due to bad weather -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) -

* Loadings of Forties crude oil slowed down on Wednesday due to bad weather and overnight snowfall, two trading sources familiar with the matter said

* Pilots are unable to reach the tankers as they arrive to bring them alongside to load oil

* It was not immediately clear if oil flows through the Forties pipeline were affected

* A spokesman for Ineos could not be reached for immediate comment

* Forties is one of five North Sea crude grades used to set the dated Brent benchmark (Reporting by Julia Payne and Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.