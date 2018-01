Jan 19 (Reuters) - Northern Trust Asset Management, a unit of Northern Trust Corp, said on Friday it has named Darek Wojnar head of funds and managed accounts.

Wojnar, who would be based in Chicago, has most recently worked as the head of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) at Hartford Funds.

Northern Trust Asset Management had $192.3 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)