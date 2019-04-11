North Korea names new nominal head of state - KCNA

Choe Ryong Hae, vice-chairman of the central committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), inspects a farm in Sariwon, North Korea, in this photo released on April 9, 2019 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea named a new nominal head of state, state media said on Friday, at a session of its rubber-stamp legislature that took place on Thursday.

Choe Ryong Hae was named President of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly of North Korea, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, replacing Kim Yong Nam. Kim had held the position since 1998.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been elected as chairman of the State Affairs Commission, KCNA said.

North Korea also named a new Premier of its cabinet, Kim Jae Ryong, replacing Pak Pong Ju who had held his current post since 2013.