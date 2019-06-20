China's Xi departs for state visit to North Korea - state media

FILE PHOTO: China’s President Xi Jinping attends a meeting with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) and Mongolia's President Khaltmaagiin Battulga (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan June 14, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping departed for Pyongyang for his state visit to North Korea on Thursday, Chinese state media reported.

Xi, who will be in North Korea for two days, is the first Chinese leader to visit the reclusive country in 14 years.