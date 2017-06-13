FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
U.S. blames N. Korean government for cyber attacks since 2009
June 13, 2017 / 7:16 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. blames N. Korean government for cyber attacks since 2009

Dustin Volz

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Tuesday issued a rare alert on the activities of a hacking group it dubbed "Hidden Cobra," saying the group was part of the North Korean government.

The joint alert from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation said that "cyber actors of the North Korean government" had targeted the media, aerospace and financial sectors, as well as critical infrastructure, in the United States and globally. (Reporting by Dustin Volz in Washington; Writing by Jim Finkle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

