North Korea's Kim satisfied at outcome of negotiations with U.S. - KCNA

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands after signing documents during a summit at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed satisfaction over results of recent talks between the country’s delegation and U.S. officials to discuss the second summit between him and U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking highly of the American leader, state media said on Thursday.

“Kim Jong Un said that we will believe in the positive way of thinking of President Trump, wait with patience and in good faith and, together with the U.S., advance step by step towards the goal to be reached by the two countries of North Korea and the United States,” the Korean Central News Agency said.

KCNA added that Kim received a letter from Trump and a briefing from the delegation which recently visited Washington about the results of the negotiations, but did not elaborate further.