North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the completion of a fertiliser plant, in a region north of the capital, Pyongyang, in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 2, 2020. KCNA/via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s assessment is that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not have a surgery, local news outlet Yonhap said, citing an unidentified senior official at presidential Blue House.

“There were speculative reports that Chairman Kim underwent a surgery citing some difference to his walk,” the official was cited as saying.

“We have reasons to believe that there was no surgery, but cannot disclose such details.”