Two women plead not guilty to killing N.Korean leader's half-brother

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Two women accused of killing the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pleaded not guilty to murder charges in a Malaysian court on Monday.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong, a Vietnamese, are charged with assassinating Kim Jong Nam by smearing his face with VX, a chemical poison banned by the United Nations, at Kuala Lumpur’s international airport on Feb. 13.

They face the death penalty if convicted. The two women nodded their heads when the charge was read out to them at the Shah Alam court on the outskirts of the Malaysian capital. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Tavleen Tarrant; Editing by Praveen Menon and Paul Tait)