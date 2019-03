Malaysia agreed to Indonesia's request to free Aisyah, attorney general says

Indonesian Siti Aisyah, who is on trial for the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, arrives at the Shah Alam High Court on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia agreed to Indonesia’s request to drop charges against an Indonesian woman accused in the 2017 killing of the North Korean leader’s half-brother, its attorney general said in a letter on March 8.

Siti Aisyah was released from custody on Monday after a Malaysian court dropped a murder charge against her.

Aisyah will be able to return to Indonesia, Malaysian Attorney General Tommy Thomas told Yasonna Laoly, Indonesia’s law minister, in the letter, seen by Reuters.