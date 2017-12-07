FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two U.S. B-1B bombers join U.S.-South Korean military drills
Sections
Featured
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
India Insight
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
Muslims in Asia protest against Trump's Jerusalem plan
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Muslims in Asia protest against Trump's Jerusalem plan
Trump lifts refugee ban, but admissions still plummet
U.S.
Trump lifts refugee ban, but admissions still plummet
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 7, 2017 / 8:26 AM / a day ago

Two U.S. B-1B bombers join U.S.-South Korean military drills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two U.S. B-1B bombers took part in joint U.S.-South Korean military drills on Thursday, an official at Seoul’s defence ministry told Reuters, exercises which North Korea has said are taking the peninsula to the brink of nuclear war.

The planes, which scrambled from a U.S. air base in Guam, joined some 20 fighter aircraft of the two countries which have been staging a large-scale aerial exercise in South Korea since Monday, the official said.

One bomber joined the exercises on Wednesday.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.