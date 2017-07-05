U.S.'s Tillerson calls for global action to end North Korea's ICBM threat

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday called for global action after North Korea tested a newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile, calling it a new escalation of Pyongyang's nuclear threat.

In a statement, Tillerson warned that any country that hosts North Korea workers, or provides economic or military aid to Pyongyang, or failed to implement United Nations sanctions "is aiding and abetting a dangerous regime."

"All nations should publicly demonstrate to North Korea that there are consequences to their pursuit of nuclear weapons," Tillerson said.