#Industrials
December 13, 2017 / 12:38 AM / 2 days ago

U.N. official says N.Korea did not offer commitment to talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - United Nations political affairs chief Jeffrey Feltman said on Tuesday that during a visit to North Korea last week officials “did not offer any kind of commitment” to talks, but he believes they need to reflect on the discussions before responding.

“Time will tell what was the impact of our discussions, but I think we have left the door ajar and I fervently hope that the door to a negotiated solution will now be opened wide,” Feltman told reporters after briefing the U.N. Security Council.

“They need time to digest and consider how they will respond to our message,” he said, adding that he believed Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho would brief leader Kim Jong Un on the visit. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols Editing by Sandra Maler)

