12 days ago
Japan PM Abe: International community must raise pressure on N.Korea
#Top News
July 28, 2017 / 5:23 PM / 12 days ago

Japan PM Abe: International community must raise pressure on N.Korea

1 Min Read

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters about North Korea's missile launch in Tokyo, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on July 29, 2017. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday that the international community must raise the heat on North Korea over its latest ballistic missile launch.

The launch late Friday night, following a recent intercontinental ballistic missile launch, showed that "the threat to Japan's security has become grave and real," Abe told reporters after meetings with cabinet members.

"As long as North Korea continues such provocative actions, there is no avoiding maintaining close contact with the international community - starting with the United States, South Korea, China and Russia - and further strengthening the pressure."

Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Hugh Lawson

