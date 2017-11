SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea successfully launched a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile, the “Hwasong-15” that can reach all of the United States, the isolated country’s state media said on Wednesday.

A man looks at a street monitor showing a news report about North Korea's missile launch, in Tokyo, Japan, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The missile is the North’s most powerful ever, and it flew 950 km (590 miles) for 53 minutes while reaching an altitude of 4,475 km (2,781 miles), according to a statement read by a television presenter.