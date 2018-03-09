FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 12:31 AM / a day ago

Trump will meet North Korean leader Kim by May: South Korean official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet by May and Kim has pledged to refrain from further nuclear or missile tests, South Korea’s national security chief said on Thursday after briefing White House officials on talks between Seoul and Pyongyang.

FILE PHOTO - A combination photo shows a Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) handout of Kim Jong Un released on May 10, 2016, and Donald Trump posing for a photo in New York City, U.S., May 17, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA handout via Reuters/File Photo & REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

“Kim pledged that North Korea will refrain from any further nuclear or missile test,” South Korea’s National Security Office head Chung Eui-yong told reporters at the White House.

“President Trump ... said he would meet Kim Jong Un by May,” Chung said.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech

