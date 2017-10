LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday the world would stand together against North Korea after the country fired a missile that flew over Japan into the Pacific Ocean, ratcheting up tensions after Pyongyang’s test of a powerful nuclear bomb.

Passersby walk past a TV screen reporting news about North Korea's missile launch in Tokyo, Japan September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

“Yet another illegal missile launch by North Korea,” Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson tweeted. “UK and international community will stand together in the face of these provocations.”