OTTAWA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A planned meeting of foreign ministers to discuss the North Korean crisis is not scheduled to take place before the Christmas break in late December, a Canadian official said on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland earlier announced Canada would host the meeting. At least a dozen foreign ministers will be involved, said the official, who asked to remain anonymous given the sensitivity of the situation. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)